Sharon Ann Lemoine, 62, of Midland, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. There are no services scheduled. Sharon was born on May 27, 1957 in Springfield, Illinois. Sherry was an animal lover and attended college in Arkansas to become a vet tech. Sherry was very passionate about horses, she loved raising them, showing them, and had a prize collection of model horses. Sherry loved being at the lake with her son, Shane and traveling with her husband, Craig. Both whom she loved very much. Sharon is survived by husband Craig Lemoine, and her son Shane Lemoine. She is preceded in death by her father, Don White, and mother Nancy Kleck. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 5802 Dunbarton Oaks Blvd, Midland, Texas 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019