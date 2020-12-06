Sharon Dale Stuard, 70, of Midland, Texas was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 when she passed away. Services will be held at Resthaven North Cemetery Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.. A memorial celebration of Sharon's life will be held at later date. Sharon was born February 26, 1950 in Vernon, Texas to JR Bailey and Essie Bailey. Sharon spent her childhood in Midland, Texas, where she graduated from Midland High School in 1968. Shortly thereafter, she married the love (or the "hunk!") of her life, Jerry Don Stuard, whom she remained married to for 52 years and 8 months. Sharon was a caring mother to her two sons, Damon D. Stuard and John R. Stuard. She went above and beyond as a mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, cousin, friend, and devout Christian. Sharon never met a stranger, befriending and helping all who crossed her path. Sharon had a passion for serving others which she channeled into her many administrative roles, including at Stanton High School and COM Aquatics where she worked for 8 years. Her proudest role was as Administrative Assistant for Deputy Chief, J.R. Smith, at the Midland Police Department, where she retired after 22 years of service. She enjoyed reading, recycling, antique shopping, spoiling her grandchildren, helping others, and had a knack for finding the neatest, most ingenious things. Sharon is preceded in death by her sister and closest confidant, Judy Bisgard, parents JR Bailey and Essie Bailey, brother Edwin Bailey, brother Robert Bailey, and cousin Terry Bailey. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Don Stuard, son Damon Dale Stuard, son John R. Stuard, daughter-in-law Katherine Stuard, sister Janet Louise Bean, brother Jerald Ray Bailey, sister Shirley Dean Nipp, grandchildren: Reagan Stuard, Tate Stuard, Brittani Estrada, Meredith Hardwick, Caroline Hardwick, Shannon Dickinson, Turner Hardwick, Austin Hardwick, and countless nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, friends, and relatives who will miss her dearly. May they all find comfort and peace in knowing that they have gained one of the most extraordinary guardian angels in heaven above. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Meals on Wheels of Midland, where Sharon dedicated much of her time volunteering. Even as her health was declining over the last couple of years and she could not trek up and down stairs, she would wait by the bottom of the stairs for someone to come by so that she could get meals to those who needed them. Even her own body could not keep up with her determination and will to serve those in need. The family would like to express sincere gratitude towards the lovely caretakers at St. Joseph's Home Health, all of the nurses and doctors at Midland Memorial Hospital, and loved ones, near and far, who have texted, called, and sent food. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.