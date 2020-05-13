Sharon Juanice Lewis passed from this life and entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020, following a brief illness. Sharon was born April 3, 1952 in Midland, Texas to Earl Lewis and Lula Parks Lewis, and attended public schools in Midland; graduating from Midland High School in 1970. Following graduation, she traveled to Portales, New Mexico and continued her studies at Eastern New Mexico University; graduating in 1974 with the degree of Bachelor of Science, Honors in Sociology. Sharon continued her pursuit of knowledge at Arizona State University and earned the degree of Master of Social Work in 1976. Sharon enjoyed a ten-year career as a social worker for the Texas Department of Human Services in Midland, serving the aged and disabled community who required the health care services of skilled nursing facilities. Following her retirement, Sharon continued to serve and support her community and circle of family and friends. For the past five years her advocacy expanded as she served as President of the non-profit corporation, Freewill Advocates of Midland, Inc. Sharon shared her gift of wisdom and passion for writing by publishing her first book, "Orange Heart Thoughts" in 2017. Sharon's legacy is her faith in Jesus, heart of wisdom, gracious devotion to family and friends, infectious humor, zest for celebrating moments, and gleeful enjoyment of great music, nature's seasons, delicious food, professional football, and good movies. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lula Lewis, sister, Marilyn Lewis, and brother, Jason Lewis. Sharon is survived by her brother, Larry Lewis and his wife, Phyllis; and sister, Trina Lewis, all of Midland; nieces, Miracle Dorn, of Midland; and Chloe Lewis and Candace Lewis, both of Austin. Sharon is cherished by a host of loving family and friends. Sharon's family has honored her request for a private interment. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from May 13 to May 17, 2020.