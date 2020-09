Sharon Lee Horton, 72, of El Paso, passed from this life on September 15, 2020. She was born November 10, 1947. She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Gonzales and Tish Horton. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Clay Porter officiating. Burial immediately following. All arrangements are handled and will be held at American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



