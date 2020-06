Sharon Lynn Jennings Sharon Lynn Jennings, 54 of Midland, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. A memorial service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 4:30pm at Solid Rock Fellowship Out West, 4601 I-20, Midland, TX. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Ann Jennings; her parents, James Allen Short and Jo Ann Thomas; two sisters and four grandchildren.



