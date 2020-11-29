Sharron Rae Bryant died at her home in Alpine, November 17, 2020 after a long illness. Sharron was born December 30, 1943 in Fairfax, Oklahoma to Hugh and Billie Eileen Grossman. She graduated from Midland High School, Midland, Texas in May, 1961. She married Arlie L. Bryant, Jr. (Larry) August 23, 1963 in Midland. She lived the remainder of her life in Alpine, Texas. Sharron loved caring for small children. She worked for Sul Ross Kiddie College in 1963 and Methodist Church Kiddie Bank until its closure. She joined the First United Methodist Church in Alpine in 1973 and joined the United Methodist Women right away. She was active in that organization until her health made active membership a problem. She was also active in the Brewster County Hospital Auxiliary for many years and enjoyed working the snack bar. Larry and Sharron had three daughters, Kim, Lori, and Melissa. She is survived by husband, two sisters, Joanna Roberts of Whitney, Texas and Diann McKenzie of Midland, Texas, brother Robin of Arkansas, her mother-in-law Mary Evelyn Bryant of Midland and sister-in-law Patty Bryant of Midland. Also her daughters and their families: Kim and Dan Sherrell of Ruidosa, New Mexico, Lori and Maury Kimbrough of Kingman, Arizona and Melissa and Peter Gonzales of Alpine. She is also survived by her great grandchildren and families, Keenon and Katelynne Sherrell of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Kayla and Justin Barron of Panama City, Florida and Brianna and Ben Duerksen of Las Cruces. Sharron and Larry were blessed with three great grandchildren, Clara Sherrell, Derek Sherrell of Las Cruces and Jarren Duerksen of Las Cruces. No services are planned. The family requests that please, no flowers but a memorial to a favorite charity
