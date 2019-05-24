Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby Hershel Blaydes Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Shelby Hershel Blaydes, Jr., 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019 after battling cancer. He was born on August 6, 1942 in Fort Stockton, Texas to Shelby and Elizabeth (Brown) Blaydes. Shelby graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1960 and later from West Texas A&M University where he met Linda Bingham, his wife of 53 years. In 1967, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and completed Officer Candidate School. He served as a company commander at the Reception Center at Fort Bliss, TX until 1970. Shelby received the Army Commendation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. After serving in the Army, he completed a Master of Science in Social Work at UT Arlington. He was inducted into the Psi Chi National Honor Society in Psychology and became a member of the National Association of Social Workers. As a licensed Master Social Worker at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa from 2002 to 2016, Shelby received the Employee of the Month Award several times for his exceptional service, diligence, and devotion to helping others. Prior to that, he served as the Regional Director of the Texas Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation (MHMR) offices for several West Texas counties, the Program Director of MHMR for the Permian Basin, and the Director of Mental Health Services for MHMR in San Angelo. He dedicated his life to helping others in crisis situations and made a difference in the lives of many. His genuine love and concern for others was a legacy. Shelby was an avid reader of theology, history (namely World War II and the Civil War), government, and philosophy, and he loved listening to all kinds of music, especially classical. He loved visiting Civil War battlefields, museums and monuments in Washington D.C., and paying his respects at Arlington National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by a brother, Seals Blaydes, and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children Kimberly Schroeder (and husband Paul) of Tampa, FL, Justin Blaydes of Austin, TX, and Meredith Lilley (and husband Jonathan) of Silver Spring, MD; five grandchildren Benjamin Schroeder, Elizabeth Schroeder, Mary Schroeder, John Lilley, and Gabriel Lilley; and siblings Browne Blaydes of Odessa,TX, Rod Blaydes of Garland, TX, and Betsy Blaydes of Terlingua, TX. A celebration of his life will be held at Wilshire Park Baptist Church in Midland, TX at 11:00 a.m. on June 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Star Hospice of Odessa. Online condolences may be made at

Shelby Hershel Blaydes, Jr., 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019 after battling cancer. He was born on August 6, 1942 in Fort Stockton, Texas to Shelby and Elizabeth (Brown) Blaydes. Shelby graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1960 and later from West Texas A&M University where he met Linda Bingham, his wife of 53 years. In 1967, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and completed Officer Candidate School. He served as a company commander at the Reception Center at Fort Bliss, TX until 1970. Shelby received the Army Commendation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. After serving in the Army, he completed a Master of Science in Social Work at UT Arlington. He was inducted into the Psi Chi National Honor Society in Psychology and became a member of the National Association of Social Workers. As a licensed Master Social Worker at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa from 2002 to 2016, Shelby received the Employee of the Month Award several times for his exceptional service, diligence, and devotion to helping others. Prior to that, he served as the Regional Director of the Texas Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation (MHMR) offices for several West Texas counties, the Program Director of MHMR for the Permian Basin, and the Director of Mental Health Services for MHMR in San Angelo. He dedicated his life to helping others in crisis situations and made a difference in the lives of many. His genuine love and concern for others was a legacy. Shelby was an avid reader of theology, history (namely World War II and the Civil War), government, and philosophy, and he loved listening to all kinds of music, especially classical. He loved visiting Civil War battlefields, museums and monuments in Washington D.C., and paying his respects at Arlington National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by a brother, Seals Blaydes, and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children Kimberly Schroeder (and husband Paul) of Tampa, FL, Justin Blaydes of Austin, TX, and Meredith Lilley (and husband Jonathan) of Silver Spring, MD; five grandchildren Benjamin Schroeder, Elizabeth Schroeder, Mary Schroeder, John Lilley, and Gabriel Lilley; and siblings Browne Blaydes of Odessa,TX, Rod Blaydes of Garland, TX, and Betsy Blaydes of Terlingua, TX. A celebration of his life will be held at Wilshire Park Baptist Church in Midland, TX at 11:00 a.m. on June 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Star Hospice of Odessa. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.