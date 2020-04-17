Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherri Dawn Pippin Hatfield. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Sherri Dawn Pippin Hatfield age 64 formerly of Brownfield, Texas left this world and arrived in the arms of the Father on Easter morning April 12th, 2020. Surrounded by loved ones she passed from this life to the next after a brief unexpected illness. She was born on February 27, 1956 bringing with her joy and a selfless spirit to Ormal and Lecie Pippin of Tokio, Texas. She was the only feisty sister to four older brothers: Alfred, Johnny, Sidney, and Mike. Sherri began a 44-year long career as a Landman for the oil and gas industry in 1974. During that time, she married Max Martin. Sherri soon had a son Jeremiah James Martin whom she loved with every part of her. Sadly, Jeremiah left this world at the age of 41 on Thanksgiving Day 2015. Sherri married Leo Hatfield in the 80's. Leo and Sherri worked together in the oil and gas industry and built a life raising Jeremiah. Irreconcilable differences would eventually pave an ending to their marriage, but they continued a friendship until this day. Sherri found love and friendship with Chris Embry of Texas where the oil and gas industry would be a common theme as they shared several years together traveling through Texas working as Landman. Sherri returned to West Texas in 2016 where she reunited with family members. Sherri always shined her brightest when she was helping others. She showed her love and devotion through her actions as she always remembered birthdays and anniversaries and enjoyed celebrating other's accomplishments. Her legacy of selfless love will live on to all left behind as a lesson that love is not just a feeling but is every bit of action. Sherri is preceded in death by her parents, Ormal and Lecie; three brothers Alfred, Johnny and Mike; her son Jeremiah James Martin and a nephew Sidney Thomas Pippin II. Sherri is survived by her brother Sidney Thomas Pippin and several nephews, nieces and cousins. You are loved and will be missed by all! We pray for each other now, as we all learn to live without your light. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date.

