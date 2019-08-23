Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Anita "Nita" Lea. View Sign Service Information Hamil Family Funeral Home 6449 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene , TX 79606 (325)-692-2232 Send Flowers Notice

Shirley Anita "Nita" Lea, 81, of Abilene, Texas, went to dance with Jesus on August 21, 2019 at her home with her daughters at her bedside. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. James United Methodist Church in Abilene with Reverend Jan Reed officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Nita was born in Memphis, Texas to Marcus and Nina Messer on April 2, 1938. She went to school at Springlake Earth High School in Earth, Texas where she graduated with Valedictorian honors. She graduated at the top of her class from Draughn's Business School in Lubbock, Texas. She moved to Midland, Texas and became a legal secretary and worked for Lone Star Abstract and Title Company for over 40 years. She married Donald Wayne "Bud" Lea on May 14, 1960 in Lubbock, Texas at the First United Methodist Church Chapel. They first made their home in Midland until moving to the Greenwood community where they were active parts of the community development over the next several years. They were married for 48 years at the time of his passing in October 2008. Nita loved life and was devoted to serving her community, her church, and her family. She was involved with Beta Sigma Phi, Walk to Emmaus, and missionary work, but more importantly she was a leader in the development of youth in the Greenwood community. Nita was a faithful servant of God and lived her life as an example of faith, hope and love. Her family always came first, and she had a special knack for making everyone feel special. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and Nanny. Her full life cannot be captured in words and will live on in the hearts of those she touched. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus William and Nina Ruth Messer, and her husband, Donald Wayne "Bud" Lea, as well as a dear friend Lurline Evans. She is survived by her daughters Donita Ruth Lea of Abilene, Texas and Cindy Ann Smith and husband Clay of Coahoma, Texas; her granddaughters Kalea Ruth Neff of Fort Worth, Texas and Savannah Jo Neff of San Angelo, Texas; her siblings J. Thomas Messer and wife Yvonne of Runaway Bay, Texas; Nora LaDon Blair and husband Peter of Midland, Texas; Paul Douglas Messer and wife Vicki of Denver, Colorado; and Marianne Avalos and husband John of Bel Air, Maryland; a sister-in-law Carroll Woodall and husband Mike of Frederick, Oklahoma as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given to St. James United Methodist Church or the . The family would like to extend their appreciation to Nita's friends and caregivers for their love, prayers, and support. Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at

