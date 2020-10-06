Shirley Graham Ouzts, 90, of Midland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. She is survived by three children, William S. "Bill" Ouzts (Diane), Corinne "Missy" Preston, and Brenda (Tip) Kirwan; three grandchildren, and her nephew. She is preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, William C. "Bill" and Bertha Shirley; her mother, Ondiene (Shirley) Graham-Corne'; father, Carl Leroy Graham and step-mother, Lucy Gilchrist Graham; one sister, Jane Carnahan and her brother-in-law, John; and the father of her children, William R. Ouzts, Jr. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home with Robert Pase of Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at American Heritage Cemetery.



