Shirley Holiman, 84 of Midland, Texas, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born October 28 in Burkburnett, TX. She was a loving and spirited woman who loved her family and friends dearly. Shirley was loved by everyone who knew her and is remembered as a loving, strong, kind, and generous person who would go above and beyond to help. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. Shirley had a great love for many things including literature, music, film, history, and travel. She was a talented painter, artist, baker, and writer. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, William Holiman, parents, Bernice and Thelma Williams, daughter Jeanne Armstrong, and son, Monte Holiman. She is survived by her grandchildren, Nichole Wells and her husband Jake Wells of Midland, TX, Kelli Armstrong of Odessa, TX, Clayton Armstrong of Odessa, TX, great-grand-children Will and Kate Wells, Earl Armstrong of Del Rio, TX, Dudley Speer of Magnolia, TX, brother Fred Williams of Robert Lee, TX, sister, Charlene Gee of Odessa, TX, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and extended family. A memorial in her honor will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home, 4100 N FM 1788 in Midland, TX on Thursday, July 11, 3:00 p.m.. Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made in her honor to Hospice of Midland.

