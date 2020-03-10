Gardner Shirley Jean Gardner 77, of Midland, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00AM in Building F. at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. She was born October 15, 1942 in Lubbock County. After high school, she moved to Midland and worked as a successful hairdresser for over 50 years. In addition to her hairdressing career, she also enjoyed working for over 23 years at Hobby Lobby. However, her most important and favorite job was being a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Charles Gardner and her son Sam Collins. Shirley is survived by her son and daughter in law, William and Carol Collins of Paris, Texas, daughter and son in law, Brian and Charlesane Freidenbloom of Edmond, Oklahoma, daughter and son in law John and Tammy Worley of Midland, Texas. Sisters Judy Bradford of Midland, Texas and Wanda Dorman of McGregor, Texas. Grandchildren Chance and Kim Kolacek, Trey and Sara Collins, Kyle and Bethany Freidenbloom, Carl and Ashley Moore, Wendy Collins, Brett Freidenbloom, Aubrey Worley, Samuel Charles and Heather Collins, Adi Worley, Jordan Freidenbloom, Sam Collins, Anni Worley, Jace Freidenbloom and 11 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Trey Collins, Kyle Freidenbloom, Samuel Charles Collins, Chance Kolacek, Brett Freidenbloom, Sam Collins, Jace Freidenbloom and Carl Moore. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2020