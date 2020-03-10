Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean Gardner. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Gardner Shirley Jean Gardner 77, of Midland, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00AM in Building F. at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. She was born October 15, 1942 in Lubbock County. After high school, she moved to Midland and worked as a successful hairdresser for over 50 years. In addition to her hairdressing career, she also enjoyed working for over 23 years at Hobby Lobby. However, her most important and favorite job was being a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Charles Gardner and her son Sam Collins. Shirley is survived by her son and daughter in law, William and Carol Collins of Paris, Texas, daughter and son in law, Brian and Charlesane Freidenbloom of Edmond, Oklahoma, daughter and son in law John and Tammy Worley of Midland, Texas. Sisters Judy Bradford of Midland, Texas and Wanda Dorman of McGregor, Texas. Grandchildren Chance and Kim Kolacek, Trey and Sara Collins, Kyle and Bethany Freidenbloom, Carl and Ashley Moore, Wendy Collins, Brett Freidenbloom, Aubrey Worley, Samuel Charles and Heather Collins, Adi Worley, Jordan Freidenbloom, Sam Collins, Anni Worley, Jace Freidenbloom and 11 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Trey Collins, Kyle Freidenbloom, Samuel Charles Collins, Chance Kolacek, Brett Freidenbloom, Sam Collins, Jace Freidenbloom and Carl Moore. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Gardner Shirley Jean Gardner 77, of Midland, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00AM in Building F. at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. She was born October 15, 1942 in Lubbock County. After high school, she moved to Midland and worked as a successful hairdresser for over 50 years. In addition to her hairdressing career, she also enjoyed working for over 23 years at Hobby Lobby. However, her most important and favorite job was being a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Charles Gardner and her son Sam Collins. Shirley is survived by her son and daughter in law, William and Carol Collins of Paris, Texas, daughter and son in law, Brian and Charlesane Freidenbloom of Edmond, Oklahoma, daughter and son in law John and Tammy Worley of Midland, Texas. Sisters Judy Bradford of Midland, Texas and Wanda Dorman of McGregor, Texas. Grandchildren Chance and Kim Kolacek, Trey and Sara Collins, Kyle and Bethany Freidenbloom, Carl and Ashley Moore, Wendy Collins, Brett Freidenbloom, Aubrey Worley, Samuel Charles and Heather Collins, Adi Worley, Jordan Freidenbloom, Sam Collins, Anni Worley, Jace Freidenbloom and 11 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Trey Collins, Kyle Freidenbloom, Samuel Charles Collins, Chance Kolacek, Brett Freidenbloom, Sam Collins, Jace Freidenbloom and Carl Moore. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close