Service Information
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland , TX 79710
(432)-550-5800
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Midland , TX

Shirley W. Rogers, of Midland, TX. passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 at age 83. Born February 18, 1936 in Dickson, Tennessee to Willard Moss and Helen Alene (Edwards) Chumley. Shirley grew up in Casper, Wyoming and attended Natrona County High School where she would meet, and later marry, her husband of 63 years, Jimmy Rogers. Shirley has been an active member in the Midland community for over 40 years. Her faith was really important to her and she was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society and Tall City Dancers and performed throughout her community and competed in the UMC - West Texas Senior Sports Classic in Lubbock, TX and the Senior Games in San Angelo, TX and Kerrville, TX. However, nothing took center stage in her heart more than her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her husband, Jimmy Rogers; daughters, Karen Rogers, Susan Rogers-Smith and her husband M. Scott Smith; grandchildren, Jason Rogers and his wife Brooke Rogers, Brian Rogers and his wife Verity Rogers, Sydney Smith and her husband Colin Campbell, Chelsea Rogers, and Katherine Smith; and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Paige, Georgia, Ender, Aliena, and Austin. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Willard Moss and Helen Alene (Edwards) Chumley, sister, Neville "Jean" Schlicting, and son, Michael J. Rogers Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W. Texas Ave. Midland, Texas 79701, or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

