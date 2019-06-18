Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Whitehead Barnes. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Shirley Whitehead Barnes, 82, of Midland, Texas went to her heavenly home on June 15, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Nalley- Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Shirley was born on May 4, 1937 to Roland and Lucille Whitsitt in Willis Point, Texas. She married Bill Whitehead on November 26, 1955. They had two daughters, Nita and Jodie. Bill passed away on January 2, 2006. She was blessed to find love again when she married Jack Barnes on 2-14-2009 and gained two more daughters, Terry and Robbie. Shirley worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone for 33 years. After her retirement she enjoyed volunteer work with Telephone Pioneers were she taught children to read, gave monthly birthday parties for residents at nursing homes and made countless bears for the sheriff department. They also made many costumes for church pageants and Nita's costumes shop along with many homecoming mums. She kept a couple of the great grandkids during the summer months. Her happy place was Fun Valley in Colorado with her brothers, sisters and cousins. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Nita Capell (Larry), Terry Keais (Chuck) and Robbie Helms; her sisters, Rocille McCain (James), and Peggy Whitsitt; her brothers, Owen Whitsitt (Jean), and Randy Whitsitt; brother-in-law, David Goolsby; sister-in-law, Corene Noblitt; Aunt, Betty Johnson, and uncle, Donnie Lasater; her grandchildren, Jennifer Smith (Bobby), Jason Capell, Amy Davenport, Aaron Throckmorton, Ashley Allcot, Cory Helms, (Tiffany), Colby Helms; her great-grandchildren, Kallie Smith, Tyler Smith, Michael Throckmorton, A.J. Davenport. Cayden Helms, Madison Helms, Greyson Helms and Cutter Jack Helms; several sweet cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Bill Whitehead and Jack Barnes; daughter, Jodie Mason; sisters, Margaret Ward, Patsy Goolsby, Beverly Baldwin; brothers, Albert Whitsitt and Andy Whitsitt. Service are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

