Shirly Price Anderson, 71, of Anna, TX, passed away on, September 8, 2020. Shirly was born in Midland, TX on June 4, 1949 to the late Curtis and Lucille Price. She graduated from Midland High School and received an associates degree from Odessa College. She retired from Southwestern Bell after more than twenty years of service. More recently, she was a pharmacy tech at Walgreens and was loved by coworkers and customers. Shirly is survived by her daughter, Amy Dossey, son, Eric Dossey, and stepdaughter, Heather Vaught and family. She is also survived by her brother, Butch Price and his wife Karen, sister, travel buddy, and best friend, Nancy Whittle, brother, Bobby Price, and numerous nephews and nieces and friends. Shirly is preceded in death by her daughter, Natalie Ann Dossey, her parents, Curtis and Lucille Price, sisters, Carolyn Price and Evelyn Storey, brother-in-law, Charles Whittle, and niece, Melissa Lucille Whittle. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you consider making a memorial donation in Shirly's honor to the charity of your choosing. A Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland, TX. A Graveside will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwood Baptist Cemetery in Greenwood, TX.



