Sidney Kendall Smith

Sidney Kendall Smith, 73, went to be with his Lord Thursday evening, April 18, 2019. Sid was born on September 29, 1945 in Tyler, Texas to Sidney Herman and Ruby Smith and was one of three children. Sid was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, and rose to the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from John Tyler High School and then attended Tyler Junior College. Upon graduation he entered the University of Texas, Austin, where he graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He was then employed by Amerada Hess Oil Co. and began his career in West Texas. It was then he enlisted in the Army Reserve. In 1971 Sid met and married his wife of 47 years, Christy Miller. They were transferred to Tulsa, Okla where they lived for three years. Upon being approached by the Midland National Bank, Sid and Christy returned to Midland and he began a new phase of his career. He was to use his skills as a Petroleum Engineer, in Oil and Gas banking. He weathered many bank name changes and worked for several different banks until he was hired by West Texas National Bank where he was currently employed. Friends would often ask Sid when he was going to retire and his reply was, "I love my job, my colleagues, and my clients. Why should I retire when I am having so much fun!" Sid was loved greatly by his colleagues, clients, and anyone else with whom he came in contact.. Many have commented, "Sid was a great man!" Sid had two great passions. One was serving in Kelview Heights Baptist Church, where he and Christy were members for many years. He and Christy were counselors in the College and Career Department for several years until they became workers in the High School Department for the next 15 years. He drove a church bus full of teenagers multiple times to Youth Camps and trips to California to consider a college there. For the last several years he has volunteered in the AWANA program where he has loved, shepherded, and guided 3rd - 5th grade boys. Just last week he bought the kids chocolate Easter bunnies! No expense was too great when it came to his kids. All the kids love Mr. Sid and have great respect for him. Sid's second great passion has been for Midland elementary school children. The following is a quote from Sid. "Unfortunately, you always hear about the 'bad' in today's schools and about today's children i.e., shootings, violence, terrible behavior, etc. Having no children of my own, I have been incredibly impressed with the quality of the youth here in Midland, the dedication of their parents, and the quality of our local teachers. Not wanting to become mired in all things 'bad', I committed to seeking out the good in our community and honoring it with my time and efforts." This quote from Sid exemplifies the man, and friend that many had the pleasure to get to know through his generous support for Midland's public schools. He came alongside so many schools, educators, parents and students to do what he could, with his time and money, and made sure they had access to the things that he knew could make a difference. One of his first projects was a partnership between Washington PTA and West Texas National Bank. He helped establish "banking day" on campus once a month so all students had the opportunity to open their own savings account. Year after year, Sid bought bikes for perfect attendance, gave students free books at Book Fairs, supplied teachers with gift cards for school supplies or coffee. He helped build a greenhouse at Washington and an entire library at Carver. At Christmas time he visited classrooms wearing a bright red suit spreading Christmas blessings and cheer all over town. That red suit wasn't the only costume he wore in the name of serving our schools. Ben Franklin and George Washington came to life as Sid passed out copies of the Constitution to students in campus hallways. These kind acts don't even begin to scratch the surface of all the amazing ways he has partnered with Midland ISD and other volunteers in public schools. Sid said, "I have gained much more than I have given. There is not a day that goes by that I don't reflect on all the goodness in the world and how blessed I am to be able to give back to my community. The satisfaction of helping students and organizations accomplish their goals, and see the results of their accomplishments is extremely satisfying. Frankly, just seeing some of the smiles on the kids' faces is enough to keep me going most days." Sid was always proud to call the Permian Basin his home. He met some of the best people in the world while here in Midland. Everyone always says they came for the job and stayed for the people and that was so true in his case. His banking relationships through the years kept him rooted in the Permian Basin where he has banked some of the most outstanding oil and gas producers, local business people and outstanding citizens. These banking relationships allowed Sid to have a fantastic career while keeping a smile on his face and a spring in his step. Sid left to cherish his memory, his wife, Christy Miller Smith of Midland, a brother, James Randall Smith and wife Lynn of Louisville Kentucky, and a sister, Tammy Denise Heck and husband Jeff, of Troup, Texas. There are six nephews, four great nephews, and three great nieces. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, April 23, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. A Memorial Celebration of Sid's life will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 1pm at Kelview Heights Baptist Church, located at 402 W. Scharbauer in Midland, officiated by Rev. Jeff Franklin. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sidney K. Smith to the Midland Education Foundation, PO Box 73, Midland, TX, 79702, 432-240-1371 and will be used to continue his legacy of supporting students and teachers in the Midland ISD.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sidney K. Smith to the Midland Education Foundation, PO Box 73, Midland, TX, 79702, 432-240-1371 and will be used to continue his legacy of supporting students and teachers in the Midland ISD. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home.

