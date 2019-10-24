Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Silberio Flott Soltero. View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Send Flowers Notice

Silberio Flott Soltero, a lifelong resident of Wink, Texas went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 96 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 7:00 A.M. He passed peacefully in his home as he began his new life in Heaven. Silberio was born in San Carlos, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 20, 1928. He married his wife, Isabel Soltero, on October 6, 1946 and they remained married for 68 years and made their home in Wink where they had seven children. Silberio made his life in the United States as a blue-collar worker working for the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He retired from the Railroad and spent the remainder of his life sharing time with his wife and family, he loved to work on and paint automobiles, he enjoyed gardening, he was an avid fan and booster of the Wink Wildcat Football Team and Band, and most importantly, he was a wonderful and loving grandfather. He leaves this world with a legacy of traditional values embodied in his many children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Isabel Soltero, his infant daughter Manuela, his parents Luis and Amanda Soltero, his brother Anacleto Soltero, and his sisters Simona Huerta, Santiaga Jimenez, and Felicita Villareal. He is survived by his children George Soltero and wife Edelmira, Silverio Soltero Jr, Angie Hermosillo and husband Hector, Rita Garcia and husband Jesus, Minerva Soltero and Domingo Guzman Jr., Johnny Soltero and Hope Mendoza, his sisters Braulia Galindo, Eloisa Huerta, Maria Hinojos, Alicia Carrasco, Lupe Armendariz, Rosalea Carrasco, and brother Paulino Soltero as well as 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Visitation and Rosary will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7:00 P.M at 418 South Ash, Kermit, Texas 79745. The celebration of life for Silberio will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 838 Bellaire St, Kermit, Texas 79745. Interment will follow at the Kermit Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George Soltero Jr., Chuy Garcia, Marco Enriquez, Hector S. Hermosillo, Cesar Soltero, Fabian Soltero, and Christian Olandez. Honorary pallbearers are Hector A. Hermosillo, Jesus Garcia, and Domingo Guzman Jr., Brian D. Hockersmith. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

