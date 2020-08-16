1/
Sixto Galindo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sixto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sixto Galindo, of Midland, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Antonia Galindo; four brothers, Ernesto Galindo, Arnulfo Galindo, Manuel Galindo,and Alvino Galindo; one sister, Elsa Galindo Saenz. He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Galindo and his brother Jose Angel Galindo. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm Monday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell, Midland, Texas. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00am at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved