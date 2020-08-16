Sixto Galindo, of Midland, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Antonia Galindo; four brothers, Ernesto Galindo, Arnulfo Galindo, Manuel Galindo,and Alvino Galindo; one sister, Elsa Galindo Saenz. He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Galindo and his brother Jose Angel Galindo. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm Monday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell, Midland, Texas. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00am at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens.



