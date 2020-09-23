1/1
Skipper L. Burns
Skipper L. Burns, surrounded by his loving family left to be with our Lord and Savior on September 8, 2020 at the age of 74. Skipper was born in Madill, Ok on November 13, 1946 to Bill Jr and Jimmye Burns. He attended Madill, Ok public schools, studied at Oklahoma State University and served our country in the United States Army. Skipper met the love of his life, Sheril, 56 years ago in Lovington, NM. They moved to Midland,TX where he was managing partner at Horseshoe Operating, Inc till his retirement in 2014 where he purchased a ranch in Lampasas, TX. In addition to his wife, Sheril, Skipper is survived by his two sons, Johnie and wife Shannon of Kempner, TX, Steven and his wife Dana of Lampasas, TX, ten grandchildren John, Tyler and wife Jordon, Dillon, Chance, Autumn, Landon, Brooke, Joe, Patrica, and Katie. Per Skippers wishes there will be a grave site service with his family on September 26, 2020 at Lovington Cemetery through Smith Rogers Funeral Home Lovington, NM.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kirby-Smith-Rogers Funeral Home - Lovington
321 W. Washington
Lovington, NM 88260
575-396-2221
