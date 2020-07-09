Socorro Galindo de Valdez, 76 of Midland, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Viewing will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.- 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7 pm at Heavenly Gate Chapel 405 N Terrell St. Funeral mass is set for Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. also at Heavenly Gate Chapel. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Jesus Valdez; one son, Francisco Valdez Galindo; five daughters, Guadalupe Valdez Carrasco, Manuela Erika Valdez, Norma Gamboa, Elijca Hernandez and Maria de Jesus Valdez; one brother, one sister and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.



