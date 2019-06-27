Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Soledad Amparo Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Soledad Amparo Sanchez went home to our Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 73 in Midland, Texas. She was born in Barstow, Texas on February 16, 1946 to Jesus and Carmen (Carrasco) Gomez. As an adolescent, Amparo's family moved to Odessa, Texas and as an adult lived in Midland, Texas where she and her then husband, Victor Sanchez, Jr., raised their two children, Randy Sanchez and Sandra Trevizo. As her children grew older, she discovered her calling to teach. She began taking courses through Midland College and completed her teaching degree at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. Amparo was an elementary teacher with Midland Independent School District for thirty-three years, serving most of her tenure at De Zavala Elementary and was known to be one of the first to arrive at school and last to leave. Amparo truly loved teaching and one of her greatest joys was to watch her former students grow throughout the years. The relationships she made with her students were equally as important as those she made with her colleagues. She connected with so many students during her time as a teacher because she genuinely cared. It didn't matter if they were a student in her classroom or someone needing a friendly shoulder. Amparo also worked tirelessly with her fellow colleagues to create a top elementary school in Midland. Amparo officially retired from teaching a few years ago but her love for educating never let her walk away completely so she continued working one-on-one with students who needed extra help in reading or long term substitute assignments. Amparo loved De Zavala Elementary and to her former students and colleagues, Amparo will forever be a De Zavala Eagle. Amparo is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Carmen Gomez, brother Concepcion "Chon" Gomez, sister Blanca Gomez, and partner Efren Rodriguez. Amparo is survived by her son, Randy (Irene) Sanchez of Midland, daughter Sandra Trevizo of Austin, brother Maclovio (Felipa) Gomez of Odessa, brother Jose (Gloria) Gomez of Odessa, brother Roberto (Yolanda) Gomez of Midland, granddaughter Erica Rendon of Midland, granddaughter Christina Sanchez of Midland, grandson Nicolas Trevizo of Austin, great-grandson Derek Rendon of Midland, great-grandson Alex Garcia of Midland, and by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Amparo will be tremendously missed by her family and friends. Her big laugh, caring nature, strict teaching, and delicious home cooked meals will always leave a warm memory in our hearts. We find peace knowing you're flying over us, Eagle! A funeral mass will be held at 9 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Saint Ann's Catholic Church, 1906 W. Texas Street, Midland, Texas, with inurnment immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Youth Center at Saint Ann's Catholic Church.

