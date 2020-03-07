Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophia Nellermoe "Allegra" Boone. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 4:30 PM First Presbyterian Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Sophia "Allegra" Nellermoe Boone beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend went peacefully to be with the Lord Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Midland, Texas at the age of 82. Memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Midland. Allegra was born in Mineral Wells, Texas on October 15, 1937 to Dessie "Delia" and Jay Clarence Nellermoe (a decorated W.W.I. Veteran). Dortha Swift, Allegra's older half-sister, brought her children Bill and Lyra Swift to stay at the farm each summer and Allegra relished this fun time with her nephew and niece, she loved and cherished her family time all of her life. In high school when Allegra was elected to Girls State she ran for and was elected to the office of secretary. She graduated from Mineral Wells High School in 1956. She enrolled in business school in Ft. Worth and worked for a defense contractor. In January 1957 Allegra's first cousin introduced her to Bob Boone, a fellow Cadet at Texas A&M. Bob soon asked for Allegra's hand in marriage and proposed. Allegra achieved her GS-2, then after Bob graduated the happy couple wed on June 15, 1957 at the First Presbyterian Church in Mineral Wells. Allegra and Bob relocated to Odessa, TX for a short time, then moved to Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Allegra was a homemaker and on March 29, 1958 she gave birth to "Bobby" Robert M. Boone, Jr. Later, they returned to Odessa, Texas building their first home. On November 16, 1959 "Ginger" Virginia Lyra Boone was born. The four Boones relocated to Houston, all this time Bob has worked as an engineer for Cooper-Bessemer Corporation. For three and a half years they resided in Houston making wonderful new friends and taking up sailing. After vacationing in the Rocky Mountains for a few years, they moved to Colorado. They loved the mountains and new activities; skiing, fishing, backpacking and cheering on the Broncos. Allegra and Bob made great friends in the Denver area too. They also finished educating and raising their two children. Allegra and Bob returned to Texas in the summer of 1982 again building a new home. They loved being back in West Texas, making new friends and getting reacquainted with trusted "old friends". They were active in the community and Allegra was glad to be closer to her aging mother and extended family. Allegra and Bob resided happily in Manor Park since January 2011, enjoying their twilight years. Bob passed away 6 years before Allegra. However, she stayed very active with her Manor Park friends attending; symphony, theater and various outings. Allegra spent time visiting family; Bobby in Colorado, Ginger and Brad Martin in Washington state, four grandsons, and their families including 3 great grandchildren; Bradley Jay Martin, his wife Kelly, their son Jude Robert, Daniel Robert Martin and his daughter Jaelyn, Thomas Martin, his wife Margaret and their daughter Sophia, and her youngest grandson Bryan Boone Martin. Allegra was an avid volunteer; a room mother, in the P.T.A., President of the P.T.A., and later the health room nurse. Allegra loved reading and learning, so she furthered her education earning her Associate Degree as a Medical Assistant. She found pleasure in her many social groups; A.I.M.E.E.S., P.E. Wives, Phase 2 Group, and cheering on Texas Aggie sports teams. Allegra and Bob loved each other and the Lord. They served in Presbyterian Churches where they lived; singing in the choir, were youth leaders for 13 years, both were Deacons and Elders, attended Sunday school. They supported Young Life hosting it weekly, both liked serving people through "Meals on Wheels" and being docents at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum. Acts of kindness were part of Allegra's nature, she often gave people flowers, various cards, news clippings and food. Allegra will be missed by many, but she's in heaven with loved ones. In lieu of flowers, it's suggested donations be made to the Deacons Fund First Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland, TX 79701 or Manor Park Extended Care Fund, 2208 N. Loop 250 W., Midland, TX 79707. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

