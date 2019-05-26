Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY REESE SHAEFFER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Stanley Reese Shaeffer went to be with his Lord on Friday May 3, 2019 at 61 years old. Reese was born to Stanley Beaubien and Frances Ann Shaeffer in 1958 in Midland, Texas. He was the youngest of three boys, yet he was the most fearless and adventurous of the group. As a toddler, he was always on the move and notably escaped once and made it down the street in his play pen before being brought home by a neighbor. He eventually channeled his active personality into swimming when he took up the sport in high school. Reese provided the family entertainment and had an uncanny ability to makes others smile with his wit and infectious personality. There was not a dare he wouldn't accept from his older siblings, especially if it involved cash. On Shaeffer family reunion vacations with his older brothers and cousins, Reese was the unpredictable one who kept the adults on their toes. He was the only one of all the group to receive "compensation" for good behavior at his grandparent's 50th wedding anniversary. From a young age his warm personality attracted many friends who enjoyed his wit and valued his heart of gold. It was not just people that were drawn to Reese, but animals too. He was not afraid of reptiles and would spend his free time exploring the fields next to his house looking for animals to rescue and bring back home. His favorite animal of all was his beloved calico cat cleverly named "Kitty Kat." Reese earned his bachelor's degree in Petroleum Land Management from the University of Houston. Though he never saw the oil patch, he used his entrepreneurial skills to buy and rent residential real estate. During his time in Houston, he developed a disfiguring autoimmune disease which he fought daily and which ultimately claimed his life. Reese was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Frances Shaeffer, his grandparents, Dr. E J and Marion Shaeffer and is survived by his brothers Scott (Beverly) Shaeffer and Robert (Cathy) Shaeffer, nephew John Shaeffer, nieces Carrie Soffel, Whitney Shaeffer, Courtney Jennings, Kelsey Drake and cousins Doug Shaeffer and Richard Shaeffer. Reese will be fondly remembered as a loving brother, cherished uncle and sincere friend. We will all miss his heart of gold, compassion and laughter. Rest in Peace, Reese. After a private family service in Houston, Reese will be laid to rest in Midland, Texas. If desired, you may make a contribution in Reese's name to St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Houston, 3471 Westheimer Rd. Houston, Texas 77027. For those that knew Reese, please join us for a happy hour at The Bar in Midland on Thursday, May 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Stanley Reese Shaeffer went to be with his Lord on Friday May 3, 2019 at 61 years old. Reese was born to Stanley Beaubien and Frances Ann Shaeffer in 1958 in Midland, Texas. He was the youngest of three boys, yet he was the most fearless and adventurous of the group. As a toddler, he was always on the move and notably escaped once and made it down the street in his play pen before being brought home by a neighbor. He eventually channeled his active personality into swimming when he took up the sport in high school. Reese provided the family entertainment and had an uncanny ability to makes others smile with his wit and infectious personality. There was not a dare he wouldn't accept from his older siblings, especially if it involved cash. On Shaeffer family reunion vacations with his older brothers and cousins, Reese was the unpredictable one who kept the adults on their toes. He was the only one of all the group to receive "compensation" for good behavior at his grandparent's 50th wedding anniversary. From a young age his warm personality attracted many friends who enjoyed his wit and valued his heart of gold. It was not just people that were drawn to Reese, but animals too. He was not afraid of reptiles and would spend his free time exploring the fields next to his house looking for animals to rescue and bring back home. His favorite animal of all was his beloved calico cat cleverly named "Kitty Kat." Reese earned his bachelor's degree in Petroleum Land Management from the University of Houston. Though he never saw the oil patch, he used his entrepreneurial skills to buy and rent residential real estate. During his time in Houston, he developed a disfiguring autoimmune disease which he fought daily and which ultimately claimed his life. Reese was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Frances Shaeffer, his grandparents, Dr. E J and Marion Shaeffer and is survived by his brothers Scott (Beverly) Shaeffer and Robert (Cathy) Shaeffer, nephew John Shaeffer, nieces Carrie Soffel, Whitney Shaeffer, Courtney Jennings, Kelsey Drake and cousins Doug Shaeffer and Richard Shaeffer. Reese will be fondly remembered as a loving brother, cherished uncle and sincere friend. We will all miss his heart of gold, compassion and laughter. Rest in Peace, Reese. After a private family service in Houston, Reese will be laid to rest in Midland, Texas. If desired, you may make a contribution in Reese's name to St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Houston, 3471 Westheimer Rd. Houston, Texas 77027. For those that knew Reese, please join us for a happy hour at The Bar in Midland on Thursday, May 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from May 26 to May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close