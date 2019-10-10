Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Owen Hanson. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 10:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Stephen Owen Hanson, 67 of Midland passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. A service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Stephen was born on January 22, 1952 in Mountain View, California to Jacqueline and Pierce Hanson. Stephen lived in different locations as a child, as his father was moved to various duty stations with the Navy. He married Phyllis Hranicky August 20, 1977, together they had two sons, Matthew and Peter. The family moved to Midland in 1996 with Luby's Cafeteria. Steve was a manager for Luby's for 20 years. He then changed careers after obtaining a Master's Degree in Counseling from UTPB. He worked as a counselor for Midland Rape Crisis\Child Advocacy Center and CPS before retiring. He played college football and was an avid sports fan. Stephen provided a home for rescue dogs and was an amazing cook. Stephen is survived by his wife, Phyllis Hanson; sons, Matthew Hanson and Peter Hanson; brother, Kevin Hanson and wife Marcia; sisters, Cindy Hill and husband Gene, Aileen Keating and husband Marti; many nieces and nephews; and his furry friends, Padme and Zoe. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents Jacqueline (McCarthy) Hanson and Pierce Hanson. The family would like to express their gratitude towards his doctors, Midland Memorial Staff, Theresa Scott, and our family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lone Star Animal Sanctuary or SPCA, both at 4200 N Fairgrounds Road, Midland, TX 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

