Stephen R. Moore Jr.
1983 - 2020
Stephen R Moore Jr, 37 of Midland, TX passed away on 17, May 2020. A memorial/celebration of life will be held on May 27th, 2020 at 11:00 am at American Heritage cemetery under the pavilion. Stephen R Moore Jr was born on May 14, 1983 to Stephen & Shirley Moore. Stephen enjoyed working on cars, he re-built a beautiful truck that was his pride and joy. He enjoyed spending time with his nephews. His passion was his daughter, which he loved very much. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone and everyone. Stephen will be greatly missed. Stephen is survived by his mother Shirley J Moore, sister Teresa Emerson, nephews Rylan and Caden Emerson, his daughter Macey F Hodge. Stephen is preceded in death by his father Stephen R Moore. The family would like to express their gratitude towards everyone that has prayed and helped our family out during this challenging time. Flowers can be received at American Heritage cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
American Heritage cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
