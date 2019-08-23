Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Todd "Steve" Geer. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Graveside service 9:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Stephen "Steve" Todd Geer, 60, of Midland, passed away in his home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held for all to attend and remember Steve at Resthaven Memorial Park on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to a visitation Friday evening, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland located at 3800 N. Big Spring St. Midland, TX. Steve was born on December 3, 1958 to Jack Geer and Joan Payne in Manhattan, KS and soon after moved to Euless, TX. Steve graduated from Trinity High school in 1977. He married Peggy Anderson in 1982. In 1987, Steve and his family moved to Midland to take a manager position for Hertz. Steve's favorite past times were watching the Texas Rangers and coaching his two boys, Roy and Sam, in baseball. He enjoyed the sport of golf for many years and spent time teaching his boys how to play. He was very proud to watch Roy play baseball, football and golf at Midland Christian during his high school years. Steve would have rather been spending time with his boys playing sports or watching games on TV than anything else. Later he enjoyed watching his granddaughter Finley learn to dance and do gymnastics and loved watching his grandson Mayer play t-ball and soccer. Steve had a kind heart and a gentle spirit that will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Geer, his stepfather, Robert Payne, his maternal grandparents, Roy and Leona Matthews, and his son, Samuel "Sam" Ryan Geer. He is survived by his son, Roy Geer and wife, Hayley of Midland, TX; grandchildren, Finley and Mayer Geer; mother, Joan Payne of Keller, TX; brother, Jack Geer and wife, Shelia of Keller, TX; sister, Robin Wardle and husband, John of Grand Prairie, TX; brother David Payne and wife, Lisa of Weatherford, TX; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express gratitude to all friends and family for the many thoughts, prayers and gifts of love and encouragement in these recent days. We are comforted by your love and presence at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Stephen "Steve" Todd Geer, 60, of Midland, passed away in his home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held for all to attend and remember Steve at Resthaven Memorial Park on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to a visitation Friday evening, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland located at 3800 N. Big Spring St. Midland, TX. Steve was born on December 3, 1958 to Jack Geer and Joan Payne in Manhattan, KS and soon after moved to Euless, TX. Steve graduated from Trinity High school in 1977. He married Peggy Anderson in 1982. In 1987, Steve and his family moved to Midland to take a manager position for Hertz. Steve's favorite past times were watching the Texas Rangers and coaching his two boys, Roy and Sam, in baseball. He enjoyed the sport of golf for many years and spent time teaching his boys how to play. He was very proud to watch Roy play baseball, football and golf at Midland Christian during his high school years. Steve would have rather been spending time with his boys playing sports or watching games on TV than anything else. Later he enjoyed watching his granddaughter Finley learn to dance and do gymnastics and loved watching his grandson Mayer play t-ball and soccer. Steve had a kind heart and a gentle spirit that will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Geer, his stepfather, Robert Payne, his maternal grandparents, Roy and Leona Matthews, and his son, Samuel "Sam" Ryan Geer. He is survived by his son, Roy Geer and wife, Hayley of Midland, TX; grandchildren, Finley and Mayer Geer; mother, Joan Payne of Keller, TX; brother, Jack Geer and wife, Shelia of Keller, TX; sister, Robin Wardle and husband, John of Grand Prairie, TX; brother David Payne and wife, Lisa of Weatherford, TX; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express gratitude to all friends and family for the many thoughts, prayers and gifts of love and encouragement in these recent days. We are comforted by your love and presence at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close