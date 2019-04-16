Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Wayne Parker. View Sign

On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Steven Wayne Parker, husband, father, son, brother and "Grumps" passed away in May, Texas at the age of 51 years. Memorial services for Steve will be held April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fannin Baptist Church in Midland. Steve was born in Hamlin, Texas to Kenneth and Kathye Parker on December 16, 1967. Steve was the oldest of the Parker kids who include Jay and Daniel. Steve went to Snyder High School where he graduated in 1986. Steve was a multiple sport athlete, but his love was baseball. After graduating from Snyder High School he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Stacy Dunk. After marrying Stacy, they moved to San Angelo where Steve attended Angelo State University. After leaving San Angelo Stacy and Steve moved to Lubbock, Texas where he began his career in the wireless industry. As Steve progressed through his career, he moved to Midland in 2001 and spent 20 plus years as an Operations Manager in the wireless industry. Steve loved his family and close friends more than life itself. His grandchildren were truly the light of eyes and were his best friends. Steve was as hardworking and loyal as they came but, most importantly was a man of very high integrity. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, The Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. Those who knew Steve, knew there was nothing more enjoyable than a BBQ pit a good game and being surrounded by the ones he loved. Steve will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Stacy, and their precious children. His daughter Lori Cast; son-in-law Michael Cast and his son Matthew Parker; daughter-in-law Chelsi Parker, by his parents Kenneth and Kathye Parker, his brothers Daniel and Jay Parker; father-in-law David Dunk, mother-in-law Judy Dunk; sister-in-law Jodie Sorrells, brother-in-law Kyle Sorrells; 5 grandchildren; Kennedy Cast, Michael (Tripp) Cast III, Beckett Cast, Beau Parker, Cutter Parker, "adopted sons" Jeremy and Jordan Partlow and over countless uncles , aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Home Hospice of Midland, Texas and Kindred Hospice of Brownwood, Texas. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Home Hospice of Midland, 808 West Missouri Avenue, Midland, Tx 79701 or Kindred Hospice of Brownwood, 2400 Crockett Dr. #300, Brownwood, Tx 76801. Online memorials can be made at

