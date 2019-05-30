Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sterling Jarrell Talley. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Luke's United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

Sterling Jarrell Talley, 92, of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Midland, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Resthaven Cemetery. Sterling was born on October 18, 1926 in Paoli, Oklahoma to Bill and Bessie Talley. He grew up in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and graduated from Tishomingo High School. He served as a Private First Class in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon discharge, he attended Murray State College and earned an Associate Degree in Engineering, graduating in 1948. He went on to attend the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1951, with a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering. After graduation, Sterling begin his career with Phillips Petroleum. He worked for Phillips for 19 years. He left Phillips to become part owner in Penroc Oil Corporation in 1970. Sterling became the sole owner of Penroc and remained at the helm of Penroc until his retirement in 1992. During his career, Sterling was a member of the West Texas Geological Society, the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists and was a Certified Petroleum Geologist of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Two of Sterling's favorite things were piloting his own plane and being a HAM radio operator. He was instrumental in instructing others on the complexities of HAM radio operation and then administering the test for licensing. His call sign was WB5G. Sterling married Mary Lou Middleton on November 8, 1974. They spent 44 years together in their home in Midland. They were active members at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Sterling is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Talley; sons, Richard Talley and Bill Talley; his daughters, Cynthia Wilder (Nick) and Cathy Doperalski (Victor); sister, Mary Lee Jared; six grandchildren, Cathy Mohs (Tom), Jeffrey Rogers (Amy), David Doperalski (Stephanie), Daniel Doperalski, Sierra Talley, and Angelo Talley; and five great grandchildren, Trey Holifield, Lauren Mohs, Griffin Holifield, Noah Doperalski and Lucas Doperalski. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

