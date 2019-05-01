Sterling Lee Fairchild, 28, of Midland, Texas, passed away April 27, 2019. He was born in Midland, Texas on June 6, 1990 to Steven G. and Andra. Sterling graduated from Midland High School in 2008. He is loved by Sabrina Thomas. He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents, one uncle, one aunt and two cousins. Sterling is survived by his mother, Andra McCarthy; his father, Steven G. and Stephanie Fairchild; his brothers, Steven T. Fairchild, Scott Worley, Brandon Barnes, Danny ST. Germain, Joey ST. Germain and his sister Brittany Bowcutt; uncles and aunts, Pam and Dale Whitlock, David and Denise Fairchild and Robert and Shelly Fairchild and several cousins, two nieces and one nephew. Services are pending with Ellis Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 1, 2019