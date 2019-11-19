Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Barnhart Community Center 248 Main Street Barnhart , TX View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

He was preceded in death by his mother, June Benson, father, Lloyd Benson, sister Carolyn Cheatwood; Lola Jones and Leona Roe held a special place in his heart. He left behind a large family that loved him dearly. His beloved wife, Rebecca Benson, children and their families. Daughter - Lisa Benson, Brent West (Haley) Braylee, and Brooklyn; Son - Rodney Benson (Tracy) Kelsey, Brody, and Avery; Jennifer McNew (Kevin) Katelynn, and Kellie-Jo. His brother, Kenny Benson (Veronica) along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, plus friends that he loved dearly and considered family. What do you even say when paying tribute to your hero? He was the person we aspire to be, He was the parent we aspire to be, He was the leader we aspire to be, He was the mentor we aspire to be, He gave us GRIT, He gave us work ethic, He gave us determination, He taught us to love and serve God, He taught us to always be curious, He taught us to never stop learning, He taught us to be tough but fair, He taught us how to not take crap off anyone, He taught us to be true to ourselves, He taught us to laugh at ourselves, He taught us how to love through the greatest example, he loved our mother well, He taught us to give everything we had and then give some more, The last thing he taught us all was to be adventurous, His lessons live on long after he is gone from this world in all those that were fortunate enough to know him. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated at West Texas Boys Ranch Foundation, P.O. Box 4077, San Angelo, Texas 76904-4077, Barnhart Fire Department, P.O. Box 166, Barnhart, Texas 76930, or Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center, 802 Ventura, Midland, Texas 79705. A celebration of life will be held at noon on December 21st at the Barnhart Community Center, 248 Main Street, Barnhart, TX. BBQ lunch, stories and laughter to be shared by all.

He was preceded in death by his mother, June Benson, father, Lloyd Benson, sister Carolyn Cheatwood; Lola Jones and Leona Roe held a special place in his heart. He left behind a large family that loved him dearly. His beloved wife, Rebecca Benson, children and their families. Daughter - Lisa Benson, Brent West (Haley) Braylee, and Brooklyn; Son - Rodney Benson (Tracy) Kelsey, Brody, and Avery; Jennifer McNew (Kevin) Katelynn, and Kellie-Jo. His brother, Kenny Benson (Veronica) along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, plus friends that he loved dearly and considered family. What do you even say when paying tribute to your hero? He was the person we aspire to be, He was the parent we aspire to be, He was the leader we aspire to be, He was the mentor we aspire to be, He gave us GRIT, He gave us work ethic, He gave us determination, He taught us to love and serve God, He taught us to always be curious, He taught us to never stop learning, He taught us to be tough but fair, He taught us how to not take crap off anyone, He taught us to be true to ourselves, He taught us to laugh at ourselves, He taught us how to love through the greatest example, he loved our mother well, He taught us to give everything we had and then give some more, The last thing he taught us all was to be adventurous, His lessons live on long after he is gone from this world in all those that were fortunate enough to know him. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated at West Texas Boys Ranch Foundation, P.O. Box 4077, San Angelo, Texas 76904-4077, Barnhart Fire Department, P.O. Box 166, Barnhart, Texas 76930, or Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center, 802 Ventura, Midland, Texas 79705. A celebration of life will be held at noon on December 21st at the Barnhart Community Center, 248 Main Street, Barnhart, TX. BBQ lunch, stories and laughter to be shared by all. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close