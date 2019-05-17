Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven A. Clark. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Steven A. Clark passed away at Midland Memorial hospital on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Memorial service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Nalley Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sheldon Riley officiating. A private family inurnment took place at Resthaven Memorial Park. Steven was born April 8, 1952 in Saginaw, Michigan to Alfred Gene Bellant and Vera Lou Shimmel. In 1960 Donald L. Clark married Vera Lou and in 1962 adopted Steve and brother Richard. Steven grew up in Kenton, Ohio and was a part of the 4H. Steven was also part of the Military and the Army Reserves. Later he married Cheryl Brown and had two children, Steven Clark Jr and David. He then moved to Texas and was a roughneck and rig worker. Also, he worked for Midland Reporter Telegram and met and married Christine B. Sexton on December 12, 1978. He had a child by her, Russell D. Clark. They lived in Kermit, Texas for seven years and he was a Master Mason and Christine was an Eastern Star Member. Steven was a pumper for Texaco-Chevron for 20 years until retirement. Later he worked for Head Waters Trucking as a General Manager for 3 years from 2011-2014. Surviving Steven are his loving wife of 40 years Christine Clark; children Steven Clark Jr., David Clark and Russell Clark; mother Vera Lou Clark; father Donald L Clark; sister Donna Primm, brother Richard Ray Clark; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The , American Kidney Foundation, or . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

