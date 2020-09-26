Steven Allan Douglas of Midland passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at The Branch, Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, 3800 N. Big Spring, Midland, Texas. Steve was born on April 11, 1949, in Athens, Ohio to Max and Marilyn Douglas. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin. He loved Jesus, his family, his friends, his five dogs, the oil and gas business, and barbecue. Steve loved life and had a generous heart. He will be deeply missed. Steve is survived by his wife, Mary Douglas of Midland, his daughter, Julie Brunson and husband Phillip of Houston, Texas, his daughter, Jenn Offutt and husband Marshall of Nashville, Tennessee and his grandson, Joshua Brunson. He is also survived by his brothers, Michael Douglas and wife Deborah of Missouri City, Texas, Gary Douglas and wife Paula of Midland, Texas, his sister, Lynn Pace and husband Mark of Midland, Texas, and by his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Max Earl Douglas. The family would like to express their gratitude for the staff of Hospice of Midland for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701, Midland Humane Coalition, 4206 Loop 250 Frontage Road, Midland, TX 79707, or a charity of your choice
