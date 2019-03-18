Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ann Tomlinson Reid. View Sign

Sue Ann Tomlinson Reid, 74, of Midland, passed away on March 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Memorial services were held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at The Episcopal Church of The Holy Trinity. Sue was born on October 11, 1944 to Betty and Alfred Tomlinson in Newton, Kansas. Sue Graduated from Newton High School followed by her Bachelors degree in geology from Kansas University as a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. She then attended the University of Arizona and received her Masters degree in Geology. Sue was a prominent geologist in Midland Texas and a member of multiple organizations such as SEPM (Society for Sedimentary Geology), WTGS (West Texas Geological Society), SIPES (Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientist), MEL (Midland Energy Library) and Subsurface Library. Sue enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, swimming, SCUBA diving, fishing and a wide variety of music from classical to rock and roll. Sue enjoyed art and had exceptional talent in all forms of media from drawing and painting to sculpting. She also enjoyed singing, ballet and the theater and was an active member of Maveric Players. Sue Reid was also a member of Mensa, but was down to earth, very opinionated, respectful of others and a very caring lady. As a wife and mother, Sue was deeply loved, always there for her family and was our foundation. We have truly lost a great mom and woman. We will miss her deeply every day. She is survived by her son Alastair M. Reid III, daughter Heather M. Reid and grandson Alastair M. Reid IV. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Alastair M. Reid II. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Senich, Sal Mazzullo, Dale Walker, Don Mozinski, Rick Schatzinger and Roger Gibertson. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to a cancer . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at

Sue Ann Tomlinson Reid, 74, of Midland, passed away on March 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Memorial services were held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at The Episcopal Church of The Holy Trinity. Sue was born on October 11, 1944 to Betty and Alfred Tomlinson in Newton, Kansas. Sue Graduated from Newton High School followed by her Bachelors degree in geology from Kansas University as a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. She then attended the University of Arizona and received her Masters degree in Geology. Sue was a prominent geologist in Midland Texas and a member of multiple organizations such as SEPM (Society for Sedimentary Geology), WTGS (West Texas Geological Society), SIPES (Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientist), MEL (Midland Energy Library) and Subsurface Library. Sue enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, swimming, SCUBA diving, fishing and a wide variety of music from classical to rock and roll. Sue enjoyed art and had exceptional talent in all forms of media from drawing and painting to sculpting. She also enjoyed singing, ballet and the theater and was an active member of Maveric Players. Sue Reid was also a member of Mensa, but was down to earth, very opinionated, respectful of others and a very caring lady. As a wife and mother, Sue was deeply loved, always there for her family and was our foundation. We have truly lost a great mom and woman. We will miss her deeply every day. She is survived by her son Alastair M. Reid III, daughter Heather M. Reid and grandson Alastair M. Reid IV. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Alastair M. Reid II. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Senich, Sal Mazzullo, Dale Walker, Don Mozinski, Rick Schatzinger and Roger Gibertson. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to a cancer . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2019

