Sue King Miller Townzen, age 86, of Abilene, TX formerly of Midland, TX passed away September 17, 2020. She was born at Courtney, Martin County, TX on April 21, 1934 to John Stevenson King and Ethel Harris King. At the age of four, the family moved to Midland where she attended school, graduating from Midland High School in 1951. She was an insurance secretary for 30 years and a dedicated member of Golf Course Road Church of Christ. Sue never met a stranger anywhere she went and her quick wit and good humor will never be forgotten. She made everyone she met feel special and like they were somebody. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and faithfully got her bright pink or purple manicure every few weeks. Sue had a love for music and sang and danced for years. You could always find her dressed to perfection, donning perfectly coordinated jewelry which she collected over the years. She courageously fought and beat cancer twice as well as several other health complications in the later years of her life but her faith never wavered. When asked about how she's doing she'd always answer with, "it could always be worse" and would end every phone call with "God bless you." Sue was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and Savior and her family is confident of the perfect body which is now hers. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Donna Miller of Abilene, TX, granddaughter Shannon (Miller) Gannaway and husband David of Abilene, TX, great-grandson Carter Gannaway of Abilene, TX, two nieces and their husbands Janis and Rick Canterbury of Justiceburg,TX and Linda Sue and Dan Duffy of Bullard, TX, two nephews, Mark Miles of San Francisco, CA and Scott Miles and wife Jessica of Midland, TX and several great-nephews. She is preceded in death by Don Miller, B.E. "Red" Townzen, her parents, her step-father Lee May, daughter Carole Kay Miller, son, Steve Miller and three sisters May Jean King, Sylvia King Green, and Mary King Miles. Services will be held in Midland, TX with visitation at Ellis Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and a graveside service only at Resthaven Memorial Park on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m officiated by Tim Baugh. Pallbearers will be David Gannaway, Jimmy Springer, Scott Miles, Nick Miles, Todd Wilson and Jody Nix. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, Turning Point Ministries or the charity of your choice
.