Sue Lane, 77, of San Antonio, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in a San Antonio hospital. Funeral services will 10:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Clark Tatum, minister of 14th and Main Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. She was born June 27, 1943 in McCamey, Texas and married Kenneth Lane June 7, 1959 in Big Spring. Sue attended Big Spring Schools and was a homemaker. She enjoyed doing needle point and ceramics. She was a wonderful wife and mother and adored her grandchildren and was adored by all who knew her. Survivors her husband, Kenneth Lane of San Antonio; one son, Tony Lane and wife, Jenifer of Abilene; one daughter, Wendi Jenkins of San Antonio; four grandchildren, Carlee Montgomery and husband, Seth, Jolee Lane, Landon Jenkins and wife Brittany, and Tristen Jenkins; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Jenkins, Colt Jenkins and Collyn Jenkins; two sisters, Kay Wilson and Gayle Butts and husband, Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Maxine Coleman; and a daughter-in-law, Kerri Lane. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org
, The American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
or to a charity of choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com