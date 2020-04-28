Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel 3100 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth , TX 76107 (817)-336-0584 Send Flowers Notice

Susan Riggs Brown, 64, a phenomenal woman, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning from natural causes. A memorial service honoring her life will be held at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Saving Hope Animal Rescue, 5320 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas 76107, saving-hope.org , or an animal rescue of your choice. Susan, the second of three daughters, was born in Midland on June 17, 1955 to Jack Donald Riggs and Margery Sherar Riggs. To the end, her keen observations, unparalleled dry wit mixed with the most droll, and astute sense of humor made her the unique woman she was. It should be noted that if provoked, she could deliver a snappy retort that could strike the hapless debater dumbfounded. She loved art, travel, Neimans, and was a curious citizen of the world, but above all, Susan loved her family. Her dear and devoted love of her family will live on. She and her sisters were loyal and close-any fuss here or there was just a testament to how a heart can care. She and her husband, Mark, simply adored their children and grand-children, their nieces and nephews, and the next generation of growing young families. No one was more fun to be around and talk and laugh with, and confide in. A testament to this was honoring her at her 50th birthday party in New Orleans. One of Susan's fondest memories was when everyone who had come from near and far gathered at a long table at Galatoire's, when a dear friend delivered a special gift from her sweet husband, Mark, a beautiful diamond ring. The many friends who loved her are no doubt feeling all the more devastated and heartbroken because Susan was always the first to appear at one's side in a loss as sorrowful as this. She was also admirably private in a time when that quality has all but vanished. Her parents moved the family from Midland to a flat on London's Marylebone Road as a teenager in the early 70's. Susan was a bit less thrilled by the move than their West Texas friends' intrigue of such a cosmopolitan adventure. On a fall visit to Midland the next year, the Midland Airport was as packed with friends waiting for her plane as if The Beatles were coming to town. It was nighttime; the jet stopped on the apron and the disembark steps rolled to the plane, and out stepped Susan wearing heeled knee-boots and a maxi-coat. We assembled gasped as one for a moment and then broke into unbridled cheers at her chic razzle-dazzle and the simple joy of seeing her again. After finishing her classes in London, she was able to graduate with her class from Midland High School in 1973. She graduated from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Commercial Art in 1977, where she continued to be an active member of the Texas Delta Chapter of Pi Beta Phi. On a ski trip to Aspen, she met her future husband and love of her life, Mark Brown. They married in Midland in 1981 and had three beautiful children, Ashley, Riggs and Bryan. Susan, always involved in many civic activities in Fort Worth, included the Pi Beta Phi Alumni Club, The Junior League of Fort Worth, The Jewel Charity Ball, a non-profit that benefits the Cook Children's Medical Center, and The Saving Hope Foundation, which is focused on the prevention of animal cruelty and neglect. She and Mark had recently adopted two Chiweenies, Lulu and Bailey, from Saving Hope. Susan was a member of the Van Cliburn Foundation, the Windsor Dance Club, The Fort Worth Garden Club, and a Supporter of many Arts Programs in Fort Worth. She loved playing Mahjong with her friends at River Crest Country Club and was involved at All Saints' Episcopal School through all the years her children and grandchildren attended. Susan and Mark were members of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church. Susan was a very talented artist, her preferred medium, oil paint. Her large scale still-lifes hang in many friends' and relatives' homes, as well as her and Mark's house in Fort Worth and their retreat near Glen Rose. Surely one of the most unexpected highlights of her artistic instincts and a fun time to boot, was a cross country filmed documentary that she co-produced with her oldest and dearest friend, Liz Terrell. It turned into one of those unforgettable times together. Susan and Mark had recently finished an addition to the family retreat near Glen Rose. Everything perfectly captured her great eye and style. It was all done as a great family retreat for the growing broods of their children. This became one of Susan's favorite places to have family gatherings, not only for special occasions, but also for a quick get away from the city. Susan was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Perry Brown; parents, Margery and Jack Riggs; father-in-law, Roy G. Brown; sister-in-law, Beverly Ann Brown; and brother-in-law, Richard L. Huggins. She is survived by her husband, Mark Brown; daughter, Ashley Brown Waldeck and husband, Adam; son, Riggs Alan Brown and wife, Kelley; grandchildren, Jack Waldeck, Lizzie Waldeck, Riggs Brown, Jr. and Lily Kate Brown; mother-in-law, Twila Ashley Brown; sisters, Bryan Riggs and Kathy (Michael) Grella; nieces and nephews John (Janis) Grella, Margery (Clark) Gossett, Elizabeth (Sterling) Mitchell and Will (Sarah) Grella and their children. 