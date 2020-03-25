Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie Patterson Murray. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Home & Cremation Services 303 Early Blvd Early , TX 76802 (325)-646-9424 Send Flowers Notice

Susie Patterson Murray passed away March 23, 2020 at home in her husband's arms. She was born November 5, 1943 in Clinton, Oklahoma to James Matthew and Geneva Lee Patterson. Her body lies in state at the "Heartland Funeral Home" at 303 Early Blvd, Early, TX. There will be no visitation. She spent her younger years in western Oklahoma and southern California while her father served in World War II. Then she was in Muleshoe, TX for her elementary school days and then San Angelo for her teen years. In the late 1950's she married Maurice Dewayne Woodard and they had two children, Neva Suzanne and John Paul. They later divorced. In 1962 Susie, her two children and Susie's mother moved to Midland. In 1963, Susie married David Archer Murray and they had a son; David Bryan. David A. adopted Suzanne and John Paul went to live with his father. David worked in the oilfield sometimes many days on and some days off. So Susie was Mother, Dad and everything else to the kids and took care of the house, the yard, the bills, the car, you name it. She had a hard life. They lived in Midland, Rankin, an oilfield camp north of Rankin, Ft. Stockton twice, and Monahan's (where she gave her life to the Lord at the Monahan's First Baptist Church), Slidell, LA, and then Midland, TX. While living in Midland for about 26 years Susie had 3 brain aneurisms. She had many health problems over the years. David said that's enough and took early retirement so he could take care of her. They moved to Brownwood in 2004 and Susie's COPD got worse. She had to go on oxygen 24/7 in 2012 and she just went slowly downhill from there. But they did get in quite a few cruises before that. They had an RV that made a lot of trips over the country and went to a lot of western swing dances even though they didn't dance. They got to enjoy life as much as Susie was able. Rest in Peace my Beautiful Wife, You are not suffering anymore. She is survived by her beloved husband, David Murray of Brownwood; daughter, Suzanne Morrell and husband Doug of Burleson; son, David Bryan and wife Lori of Midland; 3 granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren. Susie was preceded in death by her parents, a brother James Pat Patterson, and a grandson Nate Morrell. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to or Raglan Springs Cemetery Association (PO Box 294, Richland Springs, TX 76871) Online condolences can be made to the family at

