Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzan Yvette Tobar. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Service 11:00 AM The North Auditorium at Annex of Celebration Church 601 Westinghouse Road Georgetown , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Suzan Yvette Tobar, passed away Saturday, June 29th, 2019 in Midland Texas. She was born January 5, 1978 in Fort Stockton, TX, to her mother Olga-Annikah Tobar. Suzan was a caring, loving and beautiful person, inside and out. Suzan could easily command a room with her laughter and sense of humor. Although most would not have known this, she unfortunately was battling drug addiction for many years. We wish we had more time with her but feel comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering from the anguish and pain of drug addiction. Each day you strived to live, Your body too weak to be. Your love will live forever Since your heart has set you free. Now you walk so bravely, You feel the pain no more. Angels have come to guide you, And bring you to Heaven's door. You'll be alone no longer, And you'd tell us, "Don't be sad." Please believe you were no burden. We'll always love you Suzan! Memories we'll hold so dearly, Your smile warmed our hearts. And through our lives you'll live, You've touched so many parts. Hard days may be before us, It's all part of God's plan. Why you left so soon, We may never understand. Our lives have changed forever, Since the day you passed away. In Heaven you'll be waiting to meet us again someday. Surviving in addition to her mother are her grandparents, Hope and Luis Tobar; aunt, Sara Lopez; uncle, Eric Tobar; cousin, Lauren Lopez; father, Johnny Gonzales and many great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Suzan also loved animals; she leaves behind her beloved pets, Bryson and Louie. Suzan will forever be in hearts. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. Please join us in remembering Suzan and celebrating her life. Services will be held on Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., at The North Auditorium at Annex of Celebration Church. The church is located at 601 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX 78626. Telephone number 512-763-3000 Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Suzan Yvette Tobar, passed away Saturday, June 29th, 2019 in Midland Texas. She was born January 5, 1978 in Fort Stockton, TX, to her mother Olga-Annikah Tobar. Suzan was a caring, loving and beautiful person, inside and out. Suzan could easily command a room with her laughter and sense of humor. Although most would not have known this, she unfortunately was battling drug addiction for many years. We wish we had more time with her but feel comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering from the anguish and pain of drug addiction. Each day you strived to live, Your body too weak to be. Your love will live forever Since your heart has set you free. Now you walk so bravely, You feel the pain no more. Angels have come to guide you, And bring you to Heaven's door. You'll be alone no longer, And you'd tell us, "Don't be sad." Please believe you were no burden. We'll always love you Suzan! Memories we'll hold so dearly, Your smile warmed our hearts. And through our lives you'll live, You've touched so many parts. Hard days may be before us, It's all part of God's plan. Why you left so soon, We may never understand. Our lives have changed forever, Since the day you passed away. In Heaven you'll be waiting to meet us again someday. Surviving in addition to her mother are her grandparents, Hope and Luis Tobar; aunt, Sara Lopez; uncle, Eric Tobar; cousin, Lauren Lopez; father, Johnny Gonzales and many great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Suzan also loved animals; she leaves behind her beloved pets, Bryson and Louie. Suzan will forever be in hearts. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. Please join us in remembering Suzan and celebrating her life. Services will be held on Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., at The North Auditorium at Annex of Celebration Church. The church is located at 601 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX 78626. Telephone number 512-763-3000 Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close