Sylvia Hazel Dixon, 88, of Midland, Texas, entered into eternal rest on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on July 28, 1931, to Ross and Margaret Blair (Young). Sylvia grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where she met Larry, her husband of 53 years. She and Larry moved to Texas in 1960 and they lived in many West and South Texas towns as well as to other cities throughout the state. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, fishing, camping and was a very talented knitter. During her spare time, she knit blankets for newborn babies and military families donating them to local hospitals and the military base in Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas. Sylvia was a devoted wife, mother and friend who will be greatly missed. She accepted Jesus Christ as her lord and Savior in July 2019. Preceding her in death are her parents, Ross and Margaret Blair; her husband, Larry; and her sister, Diane. She is survived by her children, Sheryl Boyd of Boerne, Texas; Kenneth Dixon of Midland, Texas; and David and Sandy Dixon of Dallas -Fort Worth, Texas; along with one cousin, Grant Frazier of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada. A Private memorial service will be held by the family at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. A graveside burial will be held in the future in Calgary, Alberta, Canada where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband Larry

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020

