Sylvia Weise Laufer, 87, of Midland, died November 1, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2801 N. Garfield, Midland with Rev. Cheryl Homsher officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Sylvia was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 27, 1932 to Dolores Bogart Weise and Willard Weise. She graduated from Withrow High School where she was the homecoming queen, played field hockey, and was on the dance team. Sylvia attended the Cincinnati Arts Academy and then the University of Cincinnati where she graduated with a degree in applied arts. She was a lifelong member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Sylvia worked for General Electric's art department and she also worked as a medical illustrator for Dr. Albert Sabin who is known for developing the oral live virus polio vaccine. On April 8, 1955, Sylvia married her high school sweetheart Walter A. Laufer in Cincinnati, Ohio. A year after their wedding, Sylvia and Walt moved to Williston, ND where two of their sons were born. After surviving three hard North Dakota winters-hanging wet diapers to dry inside their home-Sylvia and Walt made their way back to Cincinnati where their third son was born. In 1960 Sylvia and her young family found themselves in West Texas where Walt was employed as a geologist. The cultural shock of moving to hot and dry Midland from cool, green Cincinnati didn't deter Sylvia from becoming involved in the burgeoning arts community of West Texas. She was an original member of the Midland Arts Association and helped in the establishment of Septemberfest and Celebration of the Arts. Sylvia was a gifted watercolorist and sculptor whose art continues to grace the homes of loved ones and friends. Her family teased Sylvia about never being able to graduate from Midland College as she took ceramic and sculpting classes every semester for years. Sylvia was also a talented golfer and was active in Midland Country Club's Women's Golf Association. She had two confirmed holes in one and says she had a third, but her husband laughingly debates that. This loving and humor-filled mother of three active boys could be found at all of their sports events (little league baseball; junior and high school football, baseball, and track; and college football and baseball). She was an ever-present cheerleader. Her sons say Sylvia was a wonderful mother who put up with their many shenanigans over the years. As her family expanded to include daughters-in-law and grandchildren, Sylvia and Walt would travel the state, country, and world to visit them all. Most recently, Sylvia was delighted to bestow items of her vast Beanie Baby collection on the growing population of great-grandchildren. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Weise, and sister Doris Nethero. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Walt Laufer, and three sons: Jeff Laufer and wife Chris of Midland; Doug Laufer and wife Suzanne of Austin; and Stewart Laufer and wife Paige of Houston. Sylvia is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven and a half great grandchildren. In addition to these, Sylvia leaves a host of extended family and dear friends to celebrate her life. The family is deeply grateful to the nurses, doctors, and staff of Midland Memorial Hospital and Texas Oncology for their tender care of this beloved woman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Community and Senior Services, 3301 Sinclair Ave., Midland, TX 79707 or the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at:

