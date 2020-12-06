1/1
Taylen Rashaun Palmer
2009 - 2020
Taylen Rashaun Palmer, 10, of Midland, TX gained his angel wings on November 28, 2020. Taylen was born on December 3, 2009 to Taurean Palmer and Whitney Rivers in Midland, Texas. The things that Taylen absolutely loved was drawing, creating books, any and all sports, and music. He is survived by his parents, Taurean Palmer and Whitney Rivers; one sister, Tayana Palmer; his Granny, Vickey Haynes; Nana, Faye Palmer, aunt Diondria Palmer, uncle Jordan Rivers, Paw Paw, Tom Palmer, Paw Paw, Terry Rivers, and aunt Kanesha Rivers. He is preceded in death by his Great-grandmothers, Vera and Pearl; one sister, Tiana; and his uncle, Rickey, aunt Elaine, uncle Johnny Jones, aunt Angie, aunt Beverly, and aunt Janice. Taylen will be surely missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7th, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, TX.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
