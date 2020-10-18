Teddy Paul Canon, 73, of Odessa, TX passed away on October 13, 2020 at his home in Odessa, Texas. Teddy was born on May 11, 1947 to Paul and Letty Jean (Truelock) Canon in Paducah, Texas. Teddy was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his daughter, LaTicia Kaye Canon of Santa Fe, NM; three grandchildren, Tristen Larson, Carmen Canon, and Kaelynn Canon and one great grandchild, Joann Ramos; and two siblings, Timmy Canon (And Family) of Odessa, TX and Becky Henson (And Family) He is preceded in death by his son, Cody Paul Canon and his Loving Companion, Carla Walters. Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the American Heritage Cemetery/ Funeral Home/Crematory.



