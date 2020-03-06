Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Telene Odette Johnson. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Crossroads Baptist Church 6901 E. State Hwy, 191 Odessa , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Telene Bailey Johnson, age 60 of Odessa, Texas. Telene passed into the loving arms of God on March 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was born in El Paso, Texas on September 23, 1959 to Robert M. Bailey Sr. and Zella (John) Bailey. She was the baby of the family and was adored by her older sister and 2 brothers. Telene grew up in El Paso, Tx and graduated from Austin High School 1978. She met the love of her life, Shan Johnson in Ruidoso, NM and he carried her away to Odessa, TX, where they married January 11, 1980. They recently celebrated 39 years of marriage. They worked together in business and in life and dedicated their lives to their only daughter, Jaide. Telene will also be remembered as having a heart like Jesus and was a true servant. She always thought of others before herself. She loved everyone and everyone she came in contact with knew her as a beautiful woman, inside and out! Her gift was enduring kindness in which she displayed by hosting parties and celebrations for her family and friends. She will be remembered by a multitude of friends and family as the ultimate party planner and life of the party! She loved playing games such as Rat Hole and Mexican Train, where she often was the winner. Her love of God's creatures earned her the name of "The Dog Lady". She would spend hours driving around looking for lost animals and constantly worried about her girlfriends' pets. She always referred to her fur babies, Petey, Bella and Whistle, as Jaide's siblings. Shan and 12 of her friends were blessed to be able to celebrate Telene's 60th birthday in Cancun, Mexico where she was able to do one of her favorite things, lay on the beach! Telene is preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. Bailey and Zella Bailey: brother-in law Bluford Sanders. She is survived by her husband, Shan; daughter, Jaide (Drew Allen); sister, Babette Sanders; brother Robert M. Bailey Jr. (Linda); brother Carl Bailey (Donna); sister-in law, Starla Flanagan (Rick); brother-in law Kye Johnson (Deborah Johnson): 6 nieces, 3 nephews, 2 great-nephews and 2 great nieces: Numerous cousins. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A celebration of her life will be held 1:00, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Crossroads Baptist Church, 6901 E. State Hwy, 191, Odessa, Texas. Reverend Griffin Jones will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Odessa, Tx. Pallbearers will be John Attel, Sam Attel, Kenny John, Kenny Hutson, Don Smith, Lee Chagra and Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Garcia and Thomas Jackson. Memorials may be given to Dust Bowl Dog Rescue. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at

