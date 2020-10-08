Teresa "Teri" Cruz Robertson passed away peacefully in Lubbock on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 86. The most important thing in her life, beyond the love for her late husband, was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Terry is survived by her daughters, Regina Neill (Eddie) of Brownfield, TX and Rita Duncan (Mike) of Stanton; two brothers; two sisters; and her dog, Sister. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cody Robertson, Misty Portillo, Charlotte Elliott, Michael Beck Duncan, Michael Vines, Memory Prather, Shana Sisson and Shelby Hansen. She was blessed with numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Robertson; son, Max Cruz; parents, Cleto and Geneva (Contreras) Cruz; brother, Joe Cruz; sisters, Ramona and Judy Cruz; and beloved dog, Chula. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA. Her dogs Chula and Sister were the lights of her life.



