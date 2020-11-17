Teresita De Jesús De La O, 52, of Midland, Texas passed on to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. Due to COVID concerns, family is requesting private viewing and private services for family only at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, located at 405 N. Terrell ST, Midland, TX 79701 on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00am to 9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Mask will be required at the funeral home. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 am located at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her mother Guadalupe M. De La O; two brothers, Eladio De La O and Jesse De La O and many nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store