1/
Teresita De La O.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresita De Jesús De La O, 52, of Midland, Texas passed on to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. Due to COVID concerns, family is requesting private viewing and private services for family only at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, located at 405 N. Terrell ST, Midland, TX 79701 on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00am to 9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Mask will be required at the funeral home. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 am located at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her mother Guadalupe M. De La O; two brothers, Eladio De La O and Jesse De La O and many nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved