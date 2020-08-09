Terri Lea Lindsey Stanley, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. A gathering for friends and family will be announced at a later date. She was born on March 25, 1954 in Midland, Texas to Tombs Jacob and Alva Jo Price Lindsey. Terri graduated from Midland High school in 1972 and attended Texas Tech before marrying her high school sweetheart, Jerrell Frank Stanley, on November 24, 1973. She retired from Midland Memorial hospital, where she worked as an insurance biller, in 2018. Terri was a warm hearted soul who will be loved, cherished and dearly missed. She loved her family and enjoyed her grandchildren tremendously. Terri is survived by her daughter, Emily Thurman Cohen and her husband, Barry, of Austin, Texas; son, Barret P Stanley and his wife, Lila, of Midland, Texas; grandchildren, Madeleine and Abigail Thurman and Calisa Cohen of Austin, Texas, Alexas, Allison, Frankie, Ada, and Alyssa Stanley of Midland, Texas; brothers, Mike Lindsey and his wife, Louise; Bob Lindsey and his wife, Kristen; sister, Lana Lindsey Hay and her husband, Richard, all from Katy, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Jo Lindsey; her parents-in-law, William Benjamin Stanley, Nora Casbeer Stanley Thornhill, and Savoy Thornhill; and her husband of 31 years and lifelong companion, Jerrell Frank Stanley. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice of Midland, hospital staff at M.D. Anderson and Methodist Hospitals in Katy and Houston, Texas, and countless friends that have offered phenomenal support during this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
