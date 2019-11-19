Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 1:00 PM Mid-Cities Community Church Send Flowers Notice

Terri Tamm "Tammy" Hinojosa, 60, of Midland Texas, passed away after a 19-year battle with cancer on November 16, 2019. A memorial will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mid-Cities Community Church. Tammy was born on March 17th, 1959 at Parmer County hospital in Friona, Texas to Linda Inman Holland and Dale Williams. Tammy grew up in Friona, Texas and graduated from Olton High School in 1977, where she was a baton twirler and played the flute. She attended classes at Eastern New Mexico University. She moved to Odessa/Midland Texas in 1980 where she began a career with Shell Pipeline. Upon the birth of two daughters, Sydney and Meredith, she became a stay at home mom until the early 2000's. In 2003 she became the Assistant Executive Director of Mission Messiah; with that she found her true calling and became the "Mission Momma" who birthed hundreds of women into the kingdom of God. She helped rescue thousands of families through heavenly council, making an eternal difference daily in her calling as a warrior of God. She met the love of her life in 2013, Herbey Hinojosa, they were wed on November 21st, 2015. They enjoyed traveling and spending all their free time just being together. Tammy is survived by her husband Herbey Hinojosa, and daughters Sydney Nanez and Meredith Burns and stepchildren Andrew and Katherine Hinojosa. Her mother Linda Holland, and stepfather Jim Holland. Her sister Shelli Rose and brother-in-law Steven Rose, and 2 nieces Robyn Stevenson and Penni Chappel and 4 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Dale Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mission Messiah. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Terri Tamm "Tammy" Hinojosa, 60, of Midland Texas, passed away after a 19-year battle with cancer on November 16, 2019. A memorial will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mid-Cities Community Church. Tammy was born on March 17th, 1959 at Parmer County hospital in Friona, Texas to Linda Inman Holland and Dale Williams. Tammy grew up in Friona, Texas and graduated from Olton High School in 1977, where she was a baton twirler and played the flute. She attended classes at Eastern New Mexico University. She moved to Odessa/Midland Texas in 1980 where she began a career with Shell Pipeline. Upon the birth of two daughters, Sydney and Meredith, she became a stay at home mom until the early 2000's. In 2003 she became the Assistant Executive Director of Mission Messiah; with that she found her true calling and became the "Mission Momma" who birthed hundreds of women into the kingdom of God. She helped rescue thousands of families through heavenly council, making an eternal difference daily in her calling as a warrior of God. She met the love of her life in 2013, Herbey Hinojosa, they were wed on November 21st, 2015. They enjoyed traveling and spending all their free time just being together. Tammy is survived by her husband Herbey Hinojosa, and daughters Sydney Nanez and Meredith Burns and stepchildren Andrew and Katherine Hinojosa. Her mother Linda Holland, and stepfather Jim Holland. Her sister Shelli Rose and brother-in-law Steven Rose, and 2 nieces Robyn Stevenson and Penni Chappel and 4 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Dale Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mission Messiah. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close