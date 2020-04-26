Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry C. Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Terry C. Harris, 67, of New Braunfels, Texas, was called home to her Heavenly Father on April 21, 2020. She was born February 14, 1953 in Midland, Texas, the daughter of Allen Hall and Fay Hall (Fine). Terry is survived by her daughter, Kelly Fuller, her husband Daniel, and grandchildren Jocelyn, 11, Makenzie, 7, Kylie, 5, and Carter, 2, all of Seguin, Texas; sisters, Allana Lange and family of New Braunfels, Holly Myrick and family of Midland, and Karen Shepard and family of Denton. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Leslie Harris and her son Neil Allen Harris. Terry was known to her friends and loved ones as a joyful and loving friend, mother, and Nana. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, and Christmas holidays. Her hobbies included photography and volunteering at Summer Mummers in Midland. The family is having an intimate service in New Braunfels on Monday, April 27, 2020 with Pastor Kyle Rodgers officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will be hosting a celebration of life post COVID-19.

