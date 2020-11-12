Terry David McAnally, age 73, passed away on October 25, 2020 at his home in Athens, Texas. He was born on June 28, 1947 to Claud and Billie (Winslett) McAnally in Pecos, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Teresa McAnally and Angel Pierce; sister, Toby Ward. Terry was married to Vivian (Vicky) McAnally on March 28, 2009 in Las Vegas. They ended up getting married in a "Elvis Chapel" by mistake. Terry was a very hard-working man. He was in the oil field industry for 57 years. He traveled the world and met many people. Terry was very intelligent and was a problem solver for many oil companies. He was always a helping hand to anyone who needed him. He would call and see about his family and friends on a regular basis. He had a wonderful personality, always making people laugh, he loved to see people smile. He was a remarkable man with integrity. He had an impact on so many lives, not just in the oil field, but people all over the world. He loved his family, even those of not his own blood. He was a dad, even when he didn't have to be. He was our friend, our rock, our go to person on every need. He was husband, dad, brother, teacher, advisor, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Something that Vicky will always remember and smile about is that Terry went and voted, before the Lord called him home. He was a member of the Church of God Church of Athens. Survivors include, his loving wife of 11 years, Vivian McAnally; sons, Benny Lynn Stone Jr. and wife Patricia Leeann, Timothy Paul Stone and wife Kristie and Brandon D. McMorries; granddaughter, Ashley Parmer and husband Paul; grandson, Bryce Holmes; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike McAnally and wife Jeanette, Doug McAnally and wife Diana. Memorial services will be held at Athens Church of God 599 Robbins Rd Athens, Texas 75751 at 1:00 PM on November 12, 2020. There will also be a memorial service held on November 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Tarzan, Texas at 3:00 PM.



