Terry Jacobs
Terry Jacobs, 72, of Midland passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
